Maui Surf Forecast for January 07, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 7-10 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 04:17 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 10:15 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:25 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 12:18 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 05:15 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, medium period, north-northeast (040-060 degree) swell will continue to veer easterly and decline tonight. A small, long period, northwest (310 degree) swell will build late tonight, peak Wednesday, then slowly decline through Friday. Forerunners for the next significant large, long period north-northwest swell (330 degree) is expected to arrive Friday night and peak Saturday. This swell will likely produce warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores. Another, large to extra large, north-northwest swell may fill in early next week with surf heights peaking well into warning levels.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for exposed east facing shores through tonight due to the combination of the northeast swell mentioned above and rough easterly swell generated by the local and upstream easterly winds. Surf should drop below advisory levels Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.