Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 07, 2026

January 6, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
7-10
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 04:17 PM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 10:15 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:25 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 12:18 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 05:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, medium period, north-northeast (040-060 degree) swell will continue to veer easterly and decline tonight. A small, long period, northwest (310 degree) swell will build late tonight, peak Wednesday, then slowly decline through Friday. Forerunners for the next significant large, long period north-northwest swell (330 degree) is expected to arrive Friday night and peak Saturday. This swell will likely produce warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores. Another, large to extra large, north-northwest swell may fill in early next week with surf heights peaking well into warning levels. 


A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for exposed east facing shores through tonight due to the combination of the northeast swell mentioned above and rough easterly swell generated by the local and upstream easterly winds. Surf should drop below advisory levels Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
