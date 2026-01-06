President of Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation to speak at Kīhei-Wailea Rotary Club, Jan. 14

Speaker, Wendy Hornack, founder of Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation will discuss expanding access to spay and neuter services on Maui during a Kīhei-Wailea Rotary Club meeting. PC: courtesy

The Kīhei-Wailea Rotary Club will welcome Wendy Hornack, president and founder of Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation, as a guest speaker at an upcoming meeting on Jan. 14, 2026.

AFPF is a Maui-based nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to spay and neuter services, promoting responsible pet ownership, and reducing animal overpopulation through education, community partnership, and prevention-drive initiatives.

Hornack will share the foundation’s mission, current initiatives, and long-term plans to increase access to affordable spay and neuter services across Maui. The presentation will highlight AFPF’s community-driven approach to reducing pet overpopulation, supporting responsible pet ownership, and improving animal welfare through prevention-based solutions.

The gathering starts with networking and a light lunch at 11:15 a.m, followed by the meeting at 11:45 a.m. at the Kīhei Lutheran Church located at 220 Moʻi Place.

The Kīhei-Wailea Rotary Club regularly features community-focused speakers who contribute to Maui’s well-being through service, innovation and leadership.

For more information about AFPF or to support its mission, visit: alohafureverpetsfoundation.org. To attend the meeting, RSVP to president@RCKW.org.