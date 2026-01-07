Puʻunēnē Avenue widening projected for completion by end of March

The state Department of Transportation expects work to be completed by the end of March on the $25.5 million project to widen Puʻunēnē Avenue and relieve traffic congestion on the two-lane roadway in Kahului. PC: Wendy Osher

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation expects to complete the widening of Puʻunēnē Avenue by the end of March 2026, marking a significant milestone for relieving traffic congestion in Central Maui.

The $25.5 million project, now 83% complete, remains on schedule, according to department Director Ed Sniffen.

Groundbreaking and blessing events for the project were held in mid-November. The two-lane Puʻunēnē Avenue has long been a headache for traffic congestion for Central Maui drivers, especially during busy morning get-to-school and afternoon pau hana commute times from Wākea Avenue to Kūihelani Highway.

Completed work

Construction crews have finished several major components of the corridor upgrade. These include the primary widening of the roadway and the installation of underground drainage retention systems.











Pedestrian access has been improved through the completion of new sidewalks and driveways. Additionally, crews have finished the retaining wall fronting Kahului Baptist Church as well as the east and west soundwalls stretching from Puʻukani Street to Kūihelani Highway.

Remaining schedule

As the project enters its final stages, the focus shifts to surface work and traffic management systems. Scheduled tasks include final paving, striping and the installation of permanent signage.

Major signalization upgrades are also pending. Crews are set to install new traffic signals at the Papa Avenue intersection. At the Wākea Avenue intersection, the current traffic signal will be replaced with a new system.

The project has seen steady progress over the last year. While the state previously estimated a 40% completion rate in June 2025 with a finish date in the second half of 2026, the current timeline provided by Sniffen indicates the project has accelerated toward a late March finish.

Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co. is the project’s general contractor. Sub-contractors include: Affiliated Construction, GP Roadway Solutions, Maui Kupono Builders, South Pacific Steel Corp., Tom’s Backhoe and Excavation Co., Kīhei Gardens & Landscaping Co., Elite Concrete, Lite Electric and SF Masonry.

The project’s design firm is Wilson Okamoto Corp.