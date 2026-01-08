Maui police seek public help in locating missing 12-year-old Wailuku girl

Journey Barcai

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Journey Barcai, 12, of Wailuku.

Barcai was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, by a concerned acquaintance. She was last seen at school in Makawao on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Barcai is known to frequent the Kahului area around the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center. She does not have a cell phone or a vehicle.

Barcai is described as being 4 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 80 pounds. She has auburn hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barcai is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-000639.