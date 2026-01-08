Papa Ola Lōkahi announces the 10 recipients of Native Hawaiian Health Scholarship

The Native Hawaiian Health Scholarship Program announces 10 scholarships awarded to students in a variety of health care professions where there are shortages.

This year’s cohort includes students in nursing, physician assistance, social work, clinical psychology, dental hygiene and medicine. Two are already attending university in the continental United States, and eight are studying in Honolulu, Waiʻanae, Kailua-Kona, and online. The 10 scholars come from the islands of Hawai‘i and O‘ahu.

“This cohort is committed to addressing the needs of our lāhui, including issues related to behavioral and mental health,” said Dr. Donna-Marie Palakiko, director of the program.

The Native Hawaiian Health Scholarship Program, administered by Papa Ola Lōkahi, recruits and nurtures professionals-in-training for primary and mental health care disciplines most needed. They are prepared to deliver quality, culturally competent health services.

This merit-based program covers tuition, books and other related expenses. Since 1991, nearly 360 scholarships across 20 disciplines have been awarded to eligible individuals. Upon matriculation, each is placed in service to a medically underserved area in Hawaiʻi.

“Upon completion of education and training, NHHSP recipients work in communities where care is most needed. Working alongside alumni, they refer to, support, and lean on one another to raise the health status of the lāhui,” Palakiko says of this peer mentorship.

Graduates have been placed into worksites throughout the islands. Most remain in medically underserved communities beyond their obligated service tenures, often rising to positions of leadership.

“These scholars represent the next generation of healers for our communities, a presence that uplifts the health of all in Hawaiʻi,” says Dr. Sheri Daniels, CEO of Papa Ola Lōkahi.