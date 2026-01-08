Maui News

Portion of Kahana Makai Road in West Maui closed until around 2:30 p.m., Jan. 8

January 8, 2026, 8:09 AM HST
Updated January 8, 8:10 AM
Kahana Makai Road, between Kahana Ridge Drive and Tulip Place, will be closed to traffic in both directions from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, Jan. 8, 2026 for maintenance repairs.

Motorists should plan accordingly.

