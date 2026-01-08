Maui News
Portion of Kahana Makai Road in West Maui closed until around 2:30 p.m., Jan. 8
Kahana Makai Road, between Kahana Ridge Drive and Tulip Place, will be closed to traffic in both directions from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, Jan. 8, 2026 for maintenance repairs.
Motorists should plan accordingly.
