Maui News

Water service outage to impact part of Wailuku overnight

January 8, 2026, 5:29 AM HST
A water service outage is planned overnight in Wailuku, starting at 8:30 p.m. and continuing for 8 hours through 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2026.

The outage will impact one residential complex near 1774 Lower Main St.

During the maintenance repairs, Lower Main Street will be closed in both directions between Kaniela Street and Nani Street.

