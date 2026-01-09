Maui Surf Forecast for January 10, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|9-12
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Hazy.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:01 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north facing shores will remain small as the current northwest swell continues to gradually decline. Surf is expected to build rapidly on Saturday with long period forerunners potentially reaching the offshore buoys by this evening. This swell will likely peak Saturday evening, producing surf near High Surf Warning (HSW) levels along north and some west facing shores. Surf will remain elevated on Sunday before an even larger long period northwest (320-330 degree) swell will build through the day on Monday and hold through Tuesday, likely above the HSW thresholds. Surf will likely remain elevated through the middle of next week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the weekend as winds over and upwind of Hawaii remain weak. Some increase in east shore surf is possible early next week as a cold front moves down the island chain. Along south shores, surf will remain very small through the forecast period.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com