Maui Surf Forecast for January 10, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 9-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then mostly clear. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 08:33 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 12:15 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 06:18 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 02:15 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will remain small as the current northwest swell continues to gradually decline. Surf is expected to build rapidly on Saturday with long period forerunners potentially reaching the offshore buoys by this evening. This swell will likely peak Saturday evening, producing surf near High Surf Warning (HSW) levels along north and some west facing shores. Surf will remain elevated on Sunday before an even larger long period northwest (320-330 degree) swell will build through the day on Monday and hold through Tuesday, likely above the HSW thresholds. Surf will likely remain elevated through the middle of next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the weekend as winds over and upwind of Hawaii remain weak. Some increase in east shore surf is possible early next week as a cold front moves down the island chain. Along south shores, surf will remain very small through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.