Wailuku native James Carpio appointed to the Board of Land and Natural Resources

James “Jay” John Kamealoha Carpio, new appointee to the Board of Land and Natural Resources. Courtesy photo

Wailuku native James “Jay” John Kamealoha Carpio has been appointed to the Board of Land and Natural Resources, the Governor’s Office announced. His term will run through June 30, 2029.

Carpio fills the Maui Nui seat on the seven-member board, which oversees the Department of Land and Natural Resources and makes decisions on land leases and conservation district use applications. He succeeds previous Maui Nui member Doreen Nāpua Canto.

Carpio has worked as a hunter, guide, rancher, land manager, fisherman and farmer. He holds a Bachelor of Science in agriculture and horticulture from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and co-founded the Maui Nui Makai Network and the Limu Hui. Both organizations focus on traditional resource management and the restoration of nearshore ecosystems.

Additionally, Carpio helped revive the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council. As the chair of the council’s Fish Committee, he co-founded the Wailuku Coastal Managed Makai Area alongside his late mentor, kupuna Takeo Miyaguchi.

“Jay Carpio has spent his life on the ground — and in the water — doing the real work of protecting Hawaiʻi’s land and ocean,” Gov. Josh Green said. “From co-founding community-managed makai areas to restoring reefs and building more resilient homes, Jay understands how stewardship, housing and sustainability all fit together and that conservation-guided experience will be invaluable on the Board of Land and Natural Resources.”

The Board of Land and Natural Resources includes one member from each of the four land districts, two at-large members and the chairperson. Board members are nominated by the governor and must be confirmed by the Senate.

The board generally meets twice a month to take action on land and water issues. Public testimony is accepted at these meetings.