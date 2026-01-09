Maui News

Wailuku teen reported missing by concerned family member

January 9, 2026, 2:45 PM HST
Lovenda Muritok

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Lovenda Muritok, 15, of Wailuku.

Muritok was reported missing by a concerned family member on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. Muritok was last seen by a family member on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at 3 p.m. at her residence.  She does not have a cell phone or a vehicle.

Muritok is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.  It is unknown what she was last wearing.  Her left nostril is pierced.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Muritok is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-000859.

Comments

