AARP accepting 2026 Community Challenge grant applications

The Maui Academy of Performing Arts and Grow Some Good were awarded $15,000 each from AARP in 2024 as part of theAARP Community Challenge program.

AARP Hawaiʻi invites local eligible nonprofit organizations and governments to apply for the 2025 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 4 at 12 p.m.

AARP Community Challenge grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places, transportation, housing, digital connections, and more.

Now in its ninth year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Last yearʻs grants included:

$15,000 to the Kauaʻi Senior Citizens Softball Association to improve softball fields used by both kupuna and keiki.

$15,000 to Grow Some Good in Kahului to plant fruit trees and native Hawaiian plants to create a shaded area for kupuna and promote sustainable farming and food security.

$15,000 to the Maui Academy of Performing Arts to create an accessible gathering space with new chairs and tables for people of all ages in Wailuku.

$10,000 to US Vets Career Center for new computers and equipment to open a satellite office in Waianae.

“If you have an idea to make your neighborhood a better place to live, we invite you to apply for a Community Challenge grant,” said Keali`i Lopez, AARP Hawaiʻi State Director. “Projects can be about preparing kupuna and others to better survive disasters, training people to use the Internet to improve their lives, making streets safer for pedestrians, creating and beautifying places where people can gather and more.”

This year, the AARP Community Challenge is accepting applications across three different grant opportunities. All projects must be consistent with AARP’s mission to serve the needs of people 50 and older along with other eligibility criteria.



Capacity-building microgrants are paired with additional resources, such as one-on-one coaching from national nonprofit organizations, webinars, cohort learning opportunities and more for improving walkability, bikeability; implementing safe, accessible home modifications; and disaster preparedness training.

are paired with additional resources, such as one-on-one coaching from national nonprofit organizations, webinars, cohort learning opportunities and more for improving walkability, bikeability; implementing safe, accessible home modifications; and disaster preparedness training. Demonstration grants fund projects that encourage replication of exemplary local efforts. This year’s focus is on improving pedestrian safety with funding support from Toyota Motor North America; expanding high-speed internet access and adoption with funding support from Microsoft; reconnecting communities divided by infrastructure; and implementing housing choice design competitions.

fund projects that encourage replication of exemplary local efforts. This year’s focus is on improving pedestrian safety with funding support from Toyota Motor North America; expanding high-speed internet access and adoption with funding support from Microsoft; reconnecting communities divided by infrastructure; and implementing housing choice design competitions. Flagship grants support projects that improve public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; and community resilience.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“AARP is committed to creating communities where people of all ages and abilities can thrive,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. “The Community Challenge helps cities, towns and counties get things started with small improvements that can kick-start meaningful changes that improve people’s lives and strengthens the places they call home.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since 2017, AARP has invested $24.3 million toward 2,100 projects – including 31 projects in Hawaiʻi totaling $413,836 – to nonprofit organizations, and government entities across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands through the Community Challenge. The program aims to provide support to all community types, including rural, suburban and urban communities with a special focus on the needs of those 50 and older.

AARP Hawaiʻi works in collaboration with communities across the state, bringing people together, and providing resources and expertise to help make Hawaiʻi’s counties, towns and cities great places to live for people of all ages.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Community Challenge is open to eligible 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), and 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations and government entities. Other types of organizations are considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to tens of thousands for larger projects.

The application deadline is 12 p.m. HST on March 4. All projects must be completed by Dec. 15, 2026.

To apply and view past grantees, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge. More information will also be available at a webinar on Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. HST. Register for the webinar at https://virtualevents.aarp.org/2026GrantWebinar/en. The webinar will be recorded and available after the event.