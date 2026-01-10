Maui singer-songwriter Gail Swanson releases rebellious single, ‘My Mama Marched’

Maui-based singer-songwriter Gail Swanson is seen performing. Photo by Peggy Wilkie

Maui-based singer-songwriter Gail Swanson has released a new single, “My Mama Marched,” honoring her mother’s activism and rebellious spirit. The song is available on Apple Music and Spotify, along with an official music video on YouTube.

Produced by acclaimed musician and multidisciplinary artist Micah Nelson, the track reflects Swanson’s upbringing in the Chicago area, where her mother, Myra Ducharme, worked as a social worker, folk singer and activist deeply involved in the civil rights movement.

“I’ve always wanted to write a song about my mom and have had lots of ideas over the years but none of them ever felt good enough to represent the most important person in my life,” Swanson said. “Over the years, she helped abused women escape from life-and-death situations and fought hard for the ERA [Equal Rights Amendment], equal housing and civil rights.”

Swanson said her mother would take her and her sister to marches and rallies when Martin Luther King Jr. was leading the civil rights movement. “My mom really wanted to engrain into our souls how important it was to be there and to take a stand,” she said.

“This song is the perfect way to honor her,” Swanson said.

The official music video for “My Mama Marched” features cameo appearances by Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson, and was created by filmmakers Todd Soliday and Leah Warshawski of Inflatable Film. The project also included animation by Micah Nelson and creative collaboration from Swanson’s close friend Annie Nelson.

“It took a village to bring the song and video to life,” Swanson said. “I feel like it’s the most important and meaningful thing I’ve done in my musical career and in my life.”

Swanson has built a devoted following over more than four decades of performing and recording, with a career that includes sharing stages and collaborations with artists such as Willie Nelson, the Doobie Brothers, Melissa Etheridge, Lisa Loeb, Leon Russell, David Crosby and Jon Anderson. Her 2002 album “Living In A Movie” earned a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Best Rock Album, featuring the Willie Nelson duet “Half A Heart.”

Beyond her music, Swanson has been active in social causes, performing at benefits and marches throughout her career. With “My Mama Marched,” she said she hopes to encourage others to take a stand.

“I just want to spread the word to people about how important it is right now to stand up and march and resist the things that are unacceptable,” Swanson said. “To exercise our constitutional rights while we still have a constitution. Everything is so upside down right now, and the only thing that makes sense is to stand up and speak out.”