Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 11, 2026

January 10, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
18-24
18-24
15-20
14-18 




West Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
5-7 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Hazy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

                            after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 02:15 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 11:05 PM HST.




Low 1.4 feet 02:47 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 05:58 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 03:06 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large long period northwest swell will bring advisory level surf heights through Sunday and a High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for exposed north and west facing shores. Swell energy will then hold above HSA thresholds into Monday as another much larger overlapping northwest swell swiftly builds surf to High Surf Warning levels potentially from Monday through Tuesday. Yet another XL swell will build into the islands by late Thursday, potentially producing another round of warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the weekend as winds over and upwind of Hawaii remain weak. Some increase in east shore surf is possible early next week as a cold front moves down the island chain. Along south shores, surf will remain very small through the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
