Maui Surf Forecast for January 11, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 18-24 18-24 15-20 14-18 West Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 5-7 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Hazy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 02:15 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 11:05 PM HST. Low 1.4 feet 02:47 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 05:58 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 03:06 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large long period northwest swell will bring advisory level surf heights through Sunday and a High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for exposed north and west facing shores. Swell energy will then hold above HSA thresholds into Monday as another much larger overlapping northwest swell swiftly builds surf to High Surf Warning levels potentially from Monday through Tuesday. Yet another XL swell will build into the islands by late Thursday, potentially producing another round of warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the weekend as winds over and upwind of Hawaii remain weak. Some increase in east shore surf is possible early next week as a cold front moves down the island chain. Along south shores, surf will remain very small through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.