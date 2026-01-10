Seabury Hall Performing Arts presents ‘Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.’

Leila Hedquist as Junie B. Jones. PC: Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz

The Seabury Hall Performing Arts Department proudly presents “Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.,” a lively and heartwarming adaptation of Barbara Park’s beloved best-selling book series. This family-friendly production will take the stage for one weekend only at the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center on the Seabury Hall campus.

Performances will be held on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $7 for students and are available at www.seaburyhall.org/arts.

Audiences are invited to peek inside the “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax” journal of Junie B. Jones, the world’s most outspoken first grader. As Junie B. navigates her first day of school, she faces big changes — a drifting best friend, a tricky blackboard, brand-new glasses, and the pressure of a high-stakes kickball tournament. Along the way, she meets new friends Herb, Sheldon, and Rosa, and encounters the unforgettable Gladys Gutzman.

With music by Zina Goldrich and book and lyrics by Marcy Heisler, this energetic 60-minute musical captures the humor, heart, and innocence of childhood through upbeat songs and laugh-out-loud moments. The production is based on the iconic book series by Barbara Park and brought to life by the creative team of Marsha Kelly, André Morissette, and Molly Schad.

This spirited performance features a cast and crew of more than 50 seventh and eighth grade students, showcasing Seabury Hall’s commitment to arts education, creativity, and student collaboration.

