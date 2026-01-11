First Tee Hawaiʻi opens 2026 youth golf programs at four Maui courses
Registration is now open for First Tee – Hawaiʻi’s first programming opportunities of 2026, with youth golf classes offered at four Maui locations.
First Tee – Hawaiʻi is a youth development organization that uses golf as a platform to teach kids and teens critical life skills, helping them grow socially, emotionally and academically. Trained coaches deliver the programs.
Parents can register their kids aged 7 to 17 to participate at FirstTeeHawaii.org.
Maui program locations and schedules
The Dunes at Maui Lani
Mondays | Jan. 19 – Feb. 16
Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.
Ages 10-17 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.
Tuesdays | Jan. 20 – Feb. 17 (Scratch Club)
Ages 9-17 from 4–5:30 p.m.
Scratch Club gives juniors a chance to take what they’ve learned in First Tee and apply it on the course. Players focus on course management, smart decision-making and having fun in a relaxed, encouraging environment, not about perfecting swings.
Wednesdays | Jan. 21 – Feb. 18
Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.
Ages 10-17 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.
Saturdays | Jan. 24 – Feb. 21
Ages 7-9 from 8–9 a.m.
Ages 10-17 from 9:15–10:15 a.m.
Maui Nui Golf Course
Tuesdays | Jan. 20 – Feb. 17
Ages 7-11 from 4–5 p.m.
Pukalani Country Club
Wednesdays | Jan. 21 – Feb. 18
Ages 7-15 from 3:30–4:30 p.m.
Wailea Golf Academy
Saturdays | Jan. 24 – Feb. 21
Ages 10+ from 9:15–10:15 a.m.
For more information about First Tee – Hawaiʻi, visit FirstTeeHawaii.org or email joie@hsjga.org.