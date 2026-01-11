First Tee Hawaiʻi opens 2026 youth golf programs at four Maui courses

Registration is open for junior golf programs across Maui and the islands. Photo courtesy: First Tee — Hawaiʻi

Registration is now open for First Tee – Hawaiʻi’s first programming opportunities of 2026, with youth golf classes offered at four Maui locations.

First Tee – Hawaiʻi is a youth development organization that uses golf as a platform to teach kids and teens critical life skills, helping them grow socially, emotionally and academically. Trained coaches deliver the programs.

Parents can register their kids aged 7 to 17 to participate at FirstTeeHawaii.org.

Maui program locations and schedules

The Dunes at Maui Lani



Mondays | Jan. 19 – Feb. 16

Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.

Ages 10-17 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.



Tuesdays | Jan. 20 – Feb. 17 (Scratch Club)

Ages 9-17 from 4–5:30 p.m.



Scratch Club gives juniors a chance to take what they’ve learned in First Tee and apply it on the course. Players focus on course management, smart decision-making and having fun in a relaxed, encouraging environment, not about perfecting swings.



Wednesdays | Jan. 21 – Feb. 18

Ages 7-9 from 4–5 p.m.

Ages 10-17 from 5:15–6:15 p.m.



Saturdays | Jan. 24 – Feb. 21

Ages 7-9 from 8–9 a.m.

Ages 10-17 from 9:15–10:15 a.m.



Maui Nui Golf Course



Tuesdays | Jan. 20 – Feb. 17

Ages 7-11 from 4–5 p.m.



Pukalani Country Club



Wednesdays | Jan. 21 – Feb. 18

Ages 7-15 from 3:30–4:30 p.m.



Wailea Golf Academy



Saturdays | Jan. 24 – Feb. 21

Ages 10+ from 9:15–10:15 a.m.

For more information about First Tee – Hawaiʻi, visit FirstTeeHawaii.org or email joie@hsjga.org.