Hale Kau Kau serves record number of meals in December

Barry Rosenfeld, president of Hale Kau Kau.

Hale Kau Kau provided a record 5,785 meals in December, according to an announcement from Board President Barry Rosenfeld.

The nonprofit organization served 2,419 meals on-site, a total that included its annual Christmas Day lunch. Additionally, volunteers and staff delivered 3,366 meal boxes to homebound seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Based at St. Theresa Church in Kīhei, Hale Kau Kau has served the Maui community since 1991. The organization’s mission focuses on providing food to those in need with compassion and aloha.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Anyone who’d like to make a donation or volunteer to help Hale Kau Kau can visit its website at https://www.halekaukau.org/contact-us.