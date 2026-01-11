Hawaiʻi products to be showcased at 2026 Winter FancyFaire in San Diego

Breadfruit ready for harvest, shot by Hawaiʻi Ulu Cooperative. PC: Hawai‘i Farm Project / Hawai‘i Ulu Collective.

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism will debut the Hawai‘i Pavilion at the 2026 Winter FancyFaire taking place Jan. 11–13 at the San Diego Convention Center in California.

Through DBEDT’s Hawai‘i Made program, the Hawai‘i Pavilion will highlight nine Hawai‘i-based entrepreneurs offering a diverse range of locally made food and beverage products.

“The Winter FancyFaire is an incredible opportunity to showcase Hawai‘i’s vibrant food culture and entrepreneurial spirit on a global stage,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “Through the Hawai‘i Pavilion and Incubator Village, we are proud to support local businesses in reaching new markets and building lasting connections.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Participating companies at the Hawai‘i Pavilion include:

Aloha Bites Da Kine Hawaiian Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative Hawaiian Krunch Company Hawaiian Soda Co. Island Rayne Gourmet Kuleana Rum Maui Fruit Jewels Noh Foods

In addition to the Hawai‘i Pavilion, DBEDT – through a partnership with Leeward Community College’s Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center – will sponsor 10 emerging Hawai‘i-based entrepreneurs at the Incubator Village, a dedicated section for new brands at the Winter FancyFaire.

Participating companies at the Incubator Village include:

Galleon Chocolate uCook Hawaiʻi Daguzan Charcuterie Maui Cocktail Kits Okonokai Piko Provisions Madres Churros Ohelo Hawai‘i Honobono This Lil Piggy

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Winter FancyFaire, organized by the Specialty Food Association, is a premier trade show that brings together thousands of specialty food manufacturers, brokers, distributors and other industry professionals for three days of product discovery, networking and trend spotting. The 2026 show features networking events, educational sessions and numerous opportunities to connect with leading buyers and exhibitors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

DBEDT’s Hawaiʻi Made program supports local business by recognizing and promoting goods and services that are authentically made in Hawaiʻi. The program helps to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s economy by building consumer trust and uplifting the shared identity of makers and entrepreneurs across the state.