Maui Surf Forecast for January 12, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 14-18 12-16 10-15 20-25 West Facing 5-7 3-5 3-5 6-8 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 03:06 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:11 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Numerous showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds South winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:01 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect through Monday morning for north and west facing shores exposed to the large northwest swell energy. This swell will hold above HSA thresholds into Monday as yet another much larger overlapping northwest (320-330 degree) swell swiftly builds surf to High Surf Warning (HSW) levels from Monday through Tuesday. We will likely issue an HSW on Monday to cover this next warning level surf event. Yet another XL northwest (320-330 degree) swell will build into the region by Thursday, potentially producing another round of warning level surf along north and west facing shores lasting through Friday. This northwest swell energy will diminish into next weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the first half of this week due to a continued disruption in the trade wind flow. Surf heights will remain very small along south facing shores through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.