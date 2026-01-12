Kamaliʻi Elementary now accepting geographic exception applications for K-5 enrollment

Kamaliʻi Elementary. PC: Heather Ross

Kamaliʻi Elementary School has opened its geographic exception application window for a limited number of K-5 students through March 1, 2026. School administrators say this is a rare opportunity, as many public elementary schools on Maui are closed to geographic exceptions due to operating at capacity.

The nationally recognized Project Based Learning school will accept applications on a first-come, first-served basis while maintaining its signature small class sizes and close-knit campus culture, according to an announcement.

Kamaliʻi Elementary. PC: Gretchen Romerdahl.

This comes as Maui families navigate a challenging enrollment landscape, with several schools implementing redistricting plans and closing geographic exception windows due to overcrowding.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The school is a hub for Project Based Learning, where students tackle hands-on, real-world projects in a safe, supportive environment.

Kamaliʻi Elementary assembly. PC: Cynthia Rothdeustch

In addition to December 2025 media coverage of student mastery of AI and coding, as well as October recognition at the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics for innovative place-based math instruction, the school offers an education that includes:

Art classes led by visiting artists

Computer science and library classes that build strong digital literacy and a love of reading

Schoolwide commitment to small class sizes and differentiated instruction

Dedicated RTI blocks with daily small group instruction in math and reading

1:1 technology access for all students

Dedicated outdoor classroom spaces

A school-wide commitment to Hā (Breath) framework and place-based learning

Strong home–school communication through regular newsletters, digital platforms, and responsive staff who partner closely with families

Campuswide social-emotional learning and clear anti-bullying expectations that help students feel seen, safe, and respected

“We are thrilled to potentially widen our school ʻohana this year,” said Cynthia Rothdeutsch, Principal of Kamaliʻi Elementary. “Our focus has always been on creating a nurturing, innovative environment where every child feels they belong. Families often tell us they are looking for smaller classes, strong communication, and a campus where their child feels known by name. Opening our GE window allows us to share our unique approach to Project Based Learning with families who are specifically seeking this kind of engagement for their children.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Parents of current students have noted the impact of the school’s culture. “The teachers communicate clearly, the campus feels safe and welcoming, and my daughter is always excited to share about her day at school,” said Kamaliʻi parent Jennifer Lazzaro.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The guaranteed window for admittance closes on March 1, 2026. After that, students may be admitted based on availability and class sizes. Parents can download the application online at Hawaiʻi Public Schools GE Form or pick up a hard copy in person at the school office.

Completed forms should be submitted to the Kamali‘i Elementary School office as soon as possible to secure a spot. Acceptance is on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited spots available in each grade level. Families with questions about the process are encouraged to call or visit the school office; staff can walk parents step-by-step through the form.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For enrollment information, visit kamaliischool.org or call 808-875-6840