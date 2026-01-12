Maui County Veterans Council hosts Veterans event to help access military benefits

The Maui County Veterans Council invites all Veterans from Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi to attend a Maui Veterans Call Out Event on Jan. 17, dedicated to helping Veterans access the military benefits they have earned through their service.

This free event will provide veterans with the opportunity to ask questions, receive guidance, and get hands-on assistance with the process of applying for and securing military and veteran benefits. Representatives from the Maui County Veterans Council will be available throughout the event to ensure Veterans know how and where to get the help they need.

“Our veterans are the honorable heroes of our community,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “We are happy to provide a space where they can get access to resources, benefits, and services they deserve.”

The Maui Veterans Call Out Event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, 202 at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, Center Court.

Veterans from all branches of service are encouraged to attend. Family members are also welcome to join and learn how they can support their loved ones in the benefits process.

For more information, please contact the Maui County Veterans Council: