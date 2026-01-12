Maui Nui Golf Club lights up the range with Cosmic Drive night golf experience

Cosmic Drive at Maui Nui Golf Club.

Cosmic Drive arrives at Maui Nui Golf Club starting Saturday, Jan. 17, transforming the driving range into a vibrant, interactive nighttime experience. Featuring glow-in-the-dark golf balls, illuminated targets, music and games.

Cosmic Drive is designed for all ages and skill levels — no golf experience required — making it perfect for friends, families, date nights, and group outings. Bays are reserved by the hour, offering an easy and flexible way to enjoy golf after dark.

“Cosmic Drive brings a fresh, fun energy to Maui Nui and makes golf approachable for everyone,” said Tim Lamb, Director of Golf at Maui Nui Golf Club. “It’s an exciting way to welcome new players and local ʻohana to the game.”

Cosmic Drive will run every Saturday and Sunday from 6–10 p.m., beginning Jan. 17–18 and continuing through the end of March. The driving range will close at 4 p.m. on weekends while the event is running.

Each bay is $50 per hour for up to five people and includes 75 glow balls, with clubs provided.

Reservations are available at MauiNuiGolfClub.com.

“We’re excited to bring Cosmic Drive to Maui and introduce a fresh, high-energy way to play,” said Ben Marumoto, Co-Founder of Cosmic Drive and Owner of Krave Marketing. “This is about fun, connection, and unforgettable nights.”

