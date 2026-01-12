Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 13, 2026

January 12, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-25
25-30
25-30
20-25 




West Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
5-7 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
North winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:01 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 12:46 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 04:53 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An extra large long period northwest swell will produce warning level surf for exposed north and west facing shores through Tuesday. A High Surf Warning is posted for these areas, and along with a High Surf Advisory for the west facing shores of Big Island through Tuesday. A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect through Tuesday for most coastal waters exposed to the large northwest swell. 


Another extra large northwest (320-330 degree) swell will build into the region by Thursday, likely producing another round of warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores lasting through Friday, and lingering near advisory levels Saturday before another reinforcement Sunday. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the first half of this week due shifting wind directions from the passing fronts, while no significant swells are expected to impact the state from the south. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
