Maui Surf Forecast for January 13, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 20-25 25-30 25-30 20-25 West Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 5-7 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:01 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 12:46 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 04:53 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An extra large long period northwest swell will produce warning level surf for exposed north and west facing shores through Tuesday. A High Surf Warning is posted for these areas, and along with a High Surf Advisory for the west facing shores of Big Island through Tuesday. A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect through Tuesday for most coastal waters exposed to the large northwest swell.

Another extra large northwest (320-330 degree) swell will build into the region by Thursday, likely producing another round of warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores lasting through Friday, and lingering near advisory levels Saturday before another reinforcement Sunday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the first half of this week due shifting wind directions from the passing fronts, while no significant swells are expected to impact the state from the south.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.