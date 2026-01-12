Rotary club honors Upcountry’s Students of the Month

Students of the Month in December pose for a photo with their award certificates, alongside school administrators and family. PC: Upcountry Maui Rotary Club

The Upcountry Maui Rotary Club has announced its Students of the Month for December, recognizing two high school seniors for academic achievements, leadership and community service.

Club President Mary Albitz presented the awards at a recent ceremony.

Tevyn Apo – Kamehameha Schools Maui

Kamehameha Schools Maui senior Tevyn Apo was honored for his academic dedication, athletic achievements and leadership.

Apo is a student-athlete, contributing to the school’s football program and as a sprinter in the Maui Interscholastic League. He also serves his peers as vice president of the Associated Students of Kamehameha Schools.

When a season-ending injury abruptly ended his senior football year, Apo responded with resilience and character. Despite the setback, he continued to serve his school and community with enthusiasm, supporting his teammates from the sidelines and mentoring younger athletes. He is known by his coaches and kumu as kind, thoughtful, hardworking and uplifting.

Apo has also guided ninth-grade orientation and assisted with voter registration efforts at ʻAha Kūkalahale.

“His strong sense of kuleana and his commitment to uplifting others ensure he will continue to make meaningful contributions to his community and lāhui well beyond graduation,” said the Upcountry Maui Rotary Club in a statement.

Johnneece Kilohilani Moniz-Kekumu – King Kekaulike High School

The Rotary Club also recognized King Kekaulike senior Johnneece Kilohilani “Kilohi” Moniz-Kekumu for her academic excellence, service and emerging leadership.

Moniz-Kekumu is enrolled in dual-credit and college-level courses and has volunteered with organizations including Becca’s Closet and the UA NEXT All-America Camp Series. She also helped plan and coordinate a leadership training event for elementary students within the Kekaulike complex.

After graduation, Moniz-Kekumu plans to attend Whitworth University to major in political science and pre-law, pursuing a career dedicated to advocacy.

“Kilohi’s dedication to service and mentorship reflects her commitment to helping younger students build confidence and succeed,” the club said.

The Upcountry Maui Rotary Club honors youth each month to highlight academic achievement, character and commitment to community service. “These students represent the next generation of leaders who reflect Rotary’s values of service above self,” the club said.

For more information about the Upcountry Maui Rotary Club or its student recognition programs, contact Club President Mary Albitz at mary@jigsawjava.com.