XL surf rising to 35 feet on north facing shores

Maui Now graphic.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning, in effect until 6 p.m. on Tuesday for the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi, and the north facing shores of Maui.

An extra-large long-period northwest swell moving through the Hawaiʻi region this morning will swiftly build surf heights above warning levels along all exposed north and west facing shores through Tuesday, according to the NWS forecast.

Dangerously large breaking waves will build to 20-35 feet along north facing shores, and 15-24 feet along west facing shores.

The NWS advises the public to “expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways. Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.”

The public should stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts and postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides.