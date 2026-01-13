Maui News

Akakū Upstairs salon to discuss 'Top 2025 Films' with Hawaiʻi Film Critics Society

January 13, 2026, 1:00 PM HST
Event flyer. Courtesy: Akakū

Akakū Maui Community Media will open its 2026 Akakū Upstairs Salon Series with a film discussion focused on the top movies of 2025, presented in collaboration with the Hawaiʻi Film Critics Society.

The event will take place Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at the Akakū Media Center, 333 Dairy Road, Suite 204, in Kahului. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the program scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served.

The discussion will be moderated by Hawaiʻi Film Critics Society founder Barry Wurst, who will be joined by local film critics Jaren Agbannaoag and Aron Medeiros.

The panel will screen trailers from recent and upcoming films, including “Chief of War,” “Frankenstein,” “Avatar” and “Snow White,” along with critiques by the panel and audience. The program also looks ahead at the 2026 filmmaking year.

Offered on the third Thursday, every other month in Suite 204, Akakū Upstairs is a free community outreach program designed to bring Maui Nui together in person to share, learn and be inspired by local stories, elevating community and conversation. 

Comments

