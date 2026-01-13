Maui Police release details, body worn camera footage from fatal Wailuku shooting

Disclaimer/Graphic Content: Viewer Discretion is advised due to graphic and violent content.

Maui police released body worn camera footage and further details, regarding Thursday night’s deadly shooting in which a suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in Wailuku. The information was shared during a press conference held Tuesday afternoon at the Wailuku Police Station.

Video Content Warning: This video contains graphic content. View at your discretion.

Maui Police Press Conference (1.13.26) regarding the fatal Wailuku shooting on Jan. 8, 2026 VC: Maui Police Department. Video edit: Wendy Osher.

“The Maui Police Department understands the gravity of this incident and the deep impact it has. We recognize the loss of life and extend our sympathy to those that are affected,” said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.

Police have since identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kristopher Austin.

Kristopher Austin

The incident was first reported at around 7:27 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2026, as a terroristic threatening-type call regarding a male, reportedly with a firearm in his waistband, in the area of 130 Maʻa Street, police said.

Officers, who were already handling an unrelated incident at 129 Maʻa Street, responded to the nearby field where they located the man at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The red circle shows the officer’s position at the time the call was received, and the red box depicts the open field where the incident occurred. PC: Maui Police Department.

Upon making contact, police say Austin refused to comply with officer’s commands.

“It is important to note that because the officers were actively conferring on an unrelated incident prior to this encounter, two of the body worn camera videos do not contain audio,” said Captain Nelson Hamilton from the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, noting that all three videos captured the same moment from different angles.

Police say footage shows Austin dropping a bottle from his left hand, then removing a firearm from his waistband with his right hand. “At that point, he began discharging the firearm towards the officer,” Hamilton said, at which point, “Officers then returned fire.”

PC: Maui Police Department

Police also showed a video of officers approaching Austin after the exchange of gunfire, and released of photo of the firearm recovered from the suspect during the incident.

“Within approximately one minute of Austin being taken into custody at approximately 7:35 p.m., officers began rendering life saving measures until medic personnel arrived on scene,” said Hamilton.

Had Austin survived, he would have been charged with the following offenses:

Attempted Murder in the First Degree (three counts).

Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony.

Place to Keep Pistol or Revolver

Loaded Firearm on Highway.

Place to Keep Ammunition.

Unlawful Conduct While Carrying a Firearm.

An autopsy on Austin was completed on Monday, and information regarding the results are pending release.

“Had these officers not acted, they very well may have been killed,” said Pelletier. “We are going on five months removed from the tragic loss of Officer O, underscoring the very real dangers that our officers face,” he said, referring to the line-of-duty death of Maui Police Officer Suzanne O during response to an “in-progress terroristic threatening” incident at the Pāʻia Sugar Mill off Baldwin Avenue on Aug. 15, 2025.

“The well-being of our personnel remains our highest priority. The safety of the community is our foremost responsibility. And this incident highlights the complexity and dangers that law enforcement faces each and every day, all while protecting the citizens and community that we serve,” said Pelletier.

Chief Pelletier said situations like this are difficult, and leave lasting effects on the law enforcement profession and the community.

"Law enforcement officers routinely place themselves in rapidly evolving, dynamic situations where conditions change and decisions must be made immediately to prevent further harm. When faced with the deadly force incident, officers must act in a manner consistent with their training to protect lives, including their own and the lives of the public," said Pelletier.

“Respect for human life is at the center of how this department operates and as reflected in our policies, training and operational standards. Any incident involving the use of deadly force is taken with the utmost seriousness and is subject to a comprehensive review to ensure that it aligns with both the law and department policies,” said Pelletier.

Note: Police intentionally left out the portion of the body worn camera footage that contained the shooting itself, and only released footage of the interaction preceding the gunfire. Department officials say this was done of courtesy for the family of the deceased and the officers involved.

