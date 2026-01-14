January live music series begins this week at The Shops at Wailea

File (2022): Spectators watch a live performance at The Shops at Wailea. PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea has announced three upcoming concerts, featuring Nevah Too Late, Rama Camarillo and Jason Arcilla.

The center’s “Wailea Wednesdays” free concert series continues in the Lower Level Performance Area from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Maui-based band Nevah Too Late will perform on Jan. 14, followed by Hawaiian musician Rama Camarillo on Jan. 28.

The Shops at Wailea will also present its signature “Ke Kani Hōne O Wailea (The Sweet Music of Wailea)” concert on Friday, Jan. 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The performance will feature Maui-based singer-songwriter Jason Arcilla, a former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The center has also announced seasonal dining offerings available at Ruth’s Chris Steak House, located at the center. The winter selections menu includes specialty cocktails, surf-and-turf entrées and a chocolate molten lava cake dessert.

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.