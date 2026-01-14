Mālama Hāmākua Maui announces 2026 community events schedule

A flier lists Mālama Hāmākua Maui’s events for 2026.

Mālama Hāmākua Maui has announced its 2026 schedule of community events, featuring a new series of conservation workshops and volunteer opportunities at Hāmākualoa Kūlaiwi off Hahana Road.

The nonprofit organization is introducing a Kilo Workshop Series in partnership with the Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program. The quarterly sessions are scheduled for Jan. 31, April 25, July 25 and Oct. 31.

The workshops will run from 7:35 to 9 a.m., focusing on seasonal observation and understanding natural cycles. Following the morning sessions, participants are invited to join the organization’s “Last Saturday Kōkua Days,” which run from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

The organization also launched its “Mālama Moments” series this past weekend. These quarterly gatherings focus on observation and connecting with the land.

In addition to the quarterly events, the organization will host a Seed Ball Creation Workshop from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Feb. 20. Participants will create seed balls using locally gathered native seeds for placement in conservation areas to aid plant regeneration.

For those interested in evening volunteer work, the nonprofit is partnering with the Maui Invasive Species Committee for workdays from 6 to 8 p.m. on the last Tuesday of every month. Volunteers can learn about coqui frogs and use equipment to help control the invasive species.

All workshops are free and open to the public, though RSVPs are requested.

For more information or to RSVP, call 808-385-3176 or email malamahamakuamaui1@gmail.com.