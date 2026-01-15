Maui News

County of Maui offices to be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 15, 2026, 6:00 PM HST
Stone of Hope Monument in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fronting the County of Maui building in Wailuku. PC: Wendy Osher (1.15.24)

County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

County closures include the following:

  • All County of Maui offices
  • All County of Maui pools
  • Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway
  • Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului
  • Kākoʻo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center at Maui Mall Village in Kahului (Hoʻokumu Hou applications)
  • Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills

Modified schedule includes the following services:

  • Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill, Maui EKO Compost and  Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center
Unchanged schedule for the following services:

  • Residential trash pickup
  • Maui Bus

Following the holiday closure, regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 20. 

Comments

Comments