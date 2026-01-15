Maui News
County of Maui offices to be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
County closures include the following:
- All County of Maui offices
- All County of Maui pools
- Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway
- Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului
- Kākoʻo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center at Maui Mall Village in Kahului (Hoʻokumu Hou applications)
- Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills
Modified schedule includes the following services:
- Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill, Maui EKO Compost and Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center
Unchanged schedule for the following services:
- Residential trash pickup
- Maui Bus
Following the holiday closure, regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 20.
