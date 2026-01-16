Maui News

Tuesday night closures on Honoapiʻilani Highway for rock scaling and removal

January 16, 2026, 4:00 PM HST
Protective netting lines the Honoapiʻilani Highway along the Pali section of the road. Maui Now file photo.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is advising motorists that there will be intermittent nighttime closures along the “Pali” section of the Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) next week.    

Crews will be removing a boulder caught in the protective netting and also performing rock scaling and other rock removal work from 9 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 20 to 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 21. The work will be between mileposts 10.45 to 10.55 on the Lahaina side of the Olowalu Tunnel, also known as the “Pali Tunnel.” The road will be intermittently closed in both directions for up to 10 minutes.

Please obey all traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

Comments

