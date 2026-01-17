Maui Prep Senior selected for US Senate Youth Program

Anna Nguyen

The United States Senate Youth Program announced that high school students Anna Nguyen of Maui Preparatory Academy and Lotus Yasuda will join US Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie K. Hirono in representing Hawaiʻi during the 64th annual USSYP Washington Week, to be held March 7-14, 2026.

Nguyen of Lahaina was selected from among the state’s top student leaders. She joins Yasuda as part of the delegation of 104 outstanding high school students — two from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity — for an intensive week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it, meeting with Senators, the President, a Supreme Court Justice, and other high-level officials.

Each delegate will also receive a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.

Nguyen, a senior at Maui Preparatory Academy, serves as the National Honor Society President. As a policy fellow at Housing Hawaiʻi’s Future, she works closely with policy advisors to research Maui’s zoning code and its implications on housing production. She is the Co-President of Model UN, Treasurer of the Student Senate, and an Admissions Ambassador.

As a founding member of Mock Trial, she has won Outstanding Attorney eight times and advanced to the state finalist round alongside her teammates. Nguyen is a Coca-Cola Scholarship Semifinalist, a two-time Legal EagleBee Hawaiʻi Champion, and was a keynote speaker at a statewide policy conference. In college, she plans to further her interest in civic engagement by studying economics and politics with the ultimate goal of becoming an attorney.

Nguyen said she is immensely grateful for her family, friends, and mentors, whose guidance has developed her worldview of empathy and solutions-oriented change.

Delegates and alternates are selected by the state departments of education, including the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activities, after nomination by teachers and principals. The chief state school officer for each jurisdiction confirms the final selection.

This year’s Hawaiʻi delegates and alternates were designated by Keith T. Hayashi, State Superintendent of Education.

The USSYP is a competitive, merit-based program created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 by the sons of William Randolph Hearst and the Senate leadership of the day – Senators Kuchel, Mansfield, Dirksen, and Humphrey. The USSYP is designed to encourage America’s most talented young people to consider public service as an important, life-long, and noble pursuit.

USSYP alumni now number more than 6,300 and many go on to build legacies of public service. Distinguished alumni include Senator Susan Collins, the first USSYP delegate to be elected US Senator; former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, the first to be appointed as a Cabinet Secretary; Rep. Sarah McBride, the second to be elected to the US House of Representatives; former Sen. Cory Gardner, the second alumnus to be elected US Senator and the first to be elected to the US House of Representatives, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the first to be elected governor.