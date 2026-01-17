Talk Story at Maui’s Kapukaulua in celebration of World Environmental Education Day, Jan. 26

Kapukaulua Dune Restoration Project: Community volunteers planting native plants for dune restoration. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

The University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program and partners invite the community to a Talk Story event at Kapukaulua (Baldwin Beach) on Jan. 26, 2026, in celebration of World Environmental Education Day.

This informal gathering will share updates on the Kapukaulua Dune Restoration Project, discuss the science behind and the importance of dune restoration, and offer hands-on opportunities to get involved.

Participants will learn about the progress of dune restoration, coastal resilience efforts, and upcoming stewardship activities—then roll up their sleeves to help create DIY educational signage that will support ongoing community awareness at the site.

What: Talk Story: Community Update on Dune Restoration

When: Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 from 8-10 a.m.

Where: Lower Pāʻia Park (Carpooling is encouraged—parking at the Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center (PYCC) is limited and the main lot will be closed, so please plan to park at the temporary lot just west of the PYCC, which uses the same terminus.)

Who: University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant College Program and partners

Kapukaulua Dune Restoration Project on Maui. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

Light refreshments will be provided. Please bring your questions as well as your own mug, water, beach chair or blanket, sunscreen, and gloves if you will be staying for sign painting.

Learn more about the project: https://bit.ly/KapukauluaDunes

To stay connected and hear about future volunteer and community events, please sign up for the project listserv: https://bit.ly/4qAiCpY

Save the Dates for Upcoming Community Events:

April 22, 2026 – Earth Day Community Event

June 5, 2026 – World Environment Day Event

Oct. 24, 2026 – Two-Year Planting Celebration & Stewardship Showcase

All are welcome—come talk story, learn, create, and help care for this special space.