Maui Surf Forecast for January 19, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 15-20 15-20 7-10 6-8 West Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 01:48 PM HST. Low -0.5 feet 08:07 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:34 AM HST.

Swell Summary

A short-lived northwest swell will peak tonight and decline Monday. This swell will produce advisory level surf across exposed north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu, and north facing shores of Molokai and Maui, where a High Surf Advisory is in effect through tonight. Buoy readings show a wave high increase at Waimea Bay, and a decrease already seen at the 51001. Another moderate, long period, northwest swell is expected to arrive in the islands Tuesday, and linger through the middle of the week. This swell will maintain elevated surf along north and west facing shores.

As winds weaken and veer to the southeast ahead of the incoming front, surf will lower along east facing shores. There are no noteworthy swells for the next few days for south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.