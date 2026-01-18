US Senate bill includes millions for East Maui rainforest, Kahului Harbor maintenance

Hawai‘i US Sen. Brian Schatz speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in November 2024. He announced funding highlights for Hawai‘i on Thursday. PC: US Sen. Brian Schatz

A bipartisan appropriations deal passed by the US Senate on Thursday includes millions of dollars in federal funding designated for the acquisition of East Maui rainforest lands, maintenance for Kahului Harbor and an assessment of Maui watersheds.

The Senate voted 82-15 to pass the spending package, which now moves to the president to be signed into law, according to US Sen. Brian Schatz, a Democrat and senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“Despite the difficult political environment in Washington, we secured federal funding for key priorities across Hawai‘i,” Schatz said. “This new funding will help protect our parks and wildlife, support clean energy and disaster preparedness, and promote Native Hawaiian arts and culture. We’re not done yet, and we’re going to continue working to make sure Hawai‘i gets its fair share of federal dollars.”

Funding in the bill is directed toward conservation efforts in Maui County. The legislation allocates $9.9 million for the East Maui rainforest. According to Schatz, this funding will assist the Forest Legacy Program in acquiring native forestlands for state management.

Additionally, $500,000 is set aside specifically for a Maui watershed assessment. The funds will be used to assess the island’s watershed to better understand vulnerabilities to flooding and natural disasters.

Maui’s maritime infrastructure is also set to receive federal support. The bill includes $1.5 million for port infrastructure maintenance across the state. This funding will support US Army Corps of Engineers operations, inspections, surveys and maintenance at multiple ports, including Kahului Harbor.

Conservation of endangered species, a significant issue for Maui County, is addressed through several funding streams. The bill includes $6.7 million for State of the Birds Research. These funds are intended to support continued mosquito research to prevent further extinctions of Hawaiian bird species threatened by climate change and habitat destruction.

Marine life protection is also included in the package. A total of $12.2 million is allocated for endangered Hawaiian marine species protection. This includes $4.6 million for the conservation and recovery of monk seals, $5.6 million for sea turtle conservation activities and $1.5 million to investigate interactions between fisheries and false killer whales.

The bill also allocates $67 million nationwide for National Marine Sanctuaries, which supports the management and research of the network that includes the Hawaiian Island Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary.

Other items in the appropriations deal that will impact Maui County and the state include:

Native Hawaiian culture and arts: $1.3 million for grants to nonprofit organizations or institutions supporting Native Hawaiian culture and arts development.

Tsunami hazard mitigation grant program: $4 million nationwide to provide funding to coastal states for preparedness activities, including inundation mapping and disaster planning.

Coral reef conservation: $33.5 million nationwide to support the Coral Reef Conservation Program under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Hawai‘i Sea Grant College program: An estimated $2.2 million to support the University of Hawai‘i in research and education regarding marine resources.

Clean energy: $435 million nationwide for state energy programs, which includes funding for Hawai‘i home energy efficiency rebates and weatherization assistance for low-income families.

Native tourism assistance: $1.3 million nationwide to provide grants and technical assistance to Native Hawaiian organizations to expand cultural tourism opportunities.

The bill also includes language directing research into how trade barriers and tariffs impact housing and construction costs.