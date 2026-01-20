Kihei 4th Friday Town Party, Jan. 23, 2026

The first Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party of the year takes place on Jan. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Azeka Shopping Center Mauka.

Entertainment includes Arlie and Harold followed by Jimmy and the Twins. The event also features food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and local shopping. Missy Aguilar will be in Food Court. Maui’s Classic and Collector’s Cars will be on display near the Keiki Zone.

Main Stage lineup:

6-6:05 p.m. Intro – MC Kathy Collins

6:05-7:20 p.m. Harold and Arlie

7:20-7:35 p.m. Lucky Number Drawing (with Maui Coast overnight stay)

7:35-7:40 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:40-8:55 p.m. Jimmy and the Twins

8:55-9 p.m. Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Food Court lineup:

6:15-8:45 p.m. – Missy Aguilar

Free parking is available less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza.

Kīhei 4th Friday is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in giving back to your community and participating in an exciting monthly event, go to www.kiheifridays.com. or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.

Kīhei Friday Town Parties take place on the 4th Friday of every month. Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase the island’s historic towns. For questions, contact the Maui County Office of Economic Development at economic.development@mauicounty.gov or 808-270-7710.

