Maui Arts & Entertainment

Kihei 4th Friday Town Party, Jan. 23, 2026

January 20, 2026, 6:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The first Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party of the year takes place on Jan. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Azeka Shopping Center Mauka.

Entertainment includes Arlie and Harold followed by Jimmy and the Twins. The event also features food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and local shopping. Missy Aguilar will be in Food Court. Maui’s Classic and Collector’s Cars will be on display near the Keiki Zone.

Main Stage lineup:

  • 6-6:05 p.m. Intro – MC Kathy Collins 
  • 6:05-7:20 p.m. Harold and Arlie        
  • 7:20-7:35 p.m. Lucky Number Drawing (with Maui Coast overnight stay)
  • 7:35-7:40 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins 
  • 7:40-8:55 p.m. Jimmy and the Twins 
  • 8:55-9 p.m. Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins                                

Food Court lineup:

  • 6:15-8:45 p.m. – Missy Aguilar
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Free parking is available less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza. 

Kīhei 4th Friday is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in giving back to your community and participating in an exciting monthly event, go to www.kiheifridays.com. or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.

Kīhei Friday Town Parties take place on the 4th Friday of every month. Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase the island’s historic towns. For questions, contact the Maui County Office of Economic Development at economic.development@mauicounty.gov or 808-270-7710.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments