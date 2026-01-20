Maui Planning Commission to consider light industrial future for historic Pāʻia Sugar Mill

Yellow arrows left of center show the location of the historic Pāʻia Sugar Mill site at 300 Baldwin Avenue. The Maui Planning Commission will consider proposed land use measures to turn the nearly 20-acre site into a light industrial and commercial hub. PC: Department of Planning staff report

The Maui Planning Commission will consider a proposal Tuesday to transform nearly 20 acres of the historic Pāʻia Sugar Mill site into a light industrial and commercial hub.

The commission will take up a Maui County Council resolution, which refers a bill to amend the Pāʻia-Haʻikū Community Plan and change the zoning for the property located at 300 Baldwin Ave. The 19.933-acre site is designated as urban reserve district. The proposed change would rezone the area to M-1 light industrial district.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 27 in the Planning Department Conference Room in Wailuku. Kim Thayer chairs the commission.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The project application frames it as an adaptive reuse of the mill intended to support local businesses and economic diversification. The Planning Department’s staff report on the project is here.

Community concerns

While the project narrative emphasizes revitalization, the commission has received testimony raising concerns about the long-term impacts of the land-use changes. Resident Edward Codelia submitted testimony arguing that the proposal lacks concrete public benefits.

Codelia noted that the application includes no deed-restricted housing units or affordability requirements despite the large size of the parcel. He said that creating a commercial hub without integrated housing could worsen traffic and infrastructure strain as workers commute from other areas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“A project that brings people to Pāʻia every day to work — but ensures they cannot live there — Is not revitalization,” Codelia wrote in his testimony to the commission.

Land use and policy

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The staff report for the item acknowledges that portions of the property contain Class A agricultural soils. Converting these lands to industrial use has been identified as inconsistent with certain agricultural protection policies.

The commission’s role is to provide a recommendation to the County Council on the community plan amendment and the zoning change. Because the request involves a change to the community plan, the matter will eventually require action by the Maui County Council.

Project background

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Pāʻia Sugar Mill is a prominent landmark in the north shore community. The proposed M-1 light industrial district zoning would allow for a variety of uses, including warehousing, light manufacturing and service-oriented businesses.

Public participation

Residents interested in the project may provide testimony in person or via the department’s online video conferencing link: https://tinyurl.com/yy2mrhca. The Planning Department has made the staff report and full application available for public review through the Maui County website.