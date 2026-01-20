Sub-par golf season tees off for mostly mediocre mulligan crowd

The Maui chapter of the Mediocre Golf Association is home for golf’s other guys; those who don’t take the game (or themselves) too seriously. Courtesy photo

The Maui chapter of the Mediocre Golf Association is preparing for its third season of play, inviting golfers of all skill levels to participate in a league that prioritizes camaraderie and humor over professional scores.

The association shanks competition in favor of “bogey golfers,” who don’t take the game (or themselves) too seriously. Using a tournament structure that adds penalty strokes to lower-handicap players, the system is designed to level the playing field and maintain a focus on the social aspects of the game.

The local chapter is part of a global organization founded in San Francisco in 2006 by Jon Morley and Willie Dills. Today, the association includes more than 70 chapters worldwide and maintains a global money list to track top finishers.

The 2026 local season includes a schedule of monthly tournaments at various courses across Maui starting in March. The season opener, titled the Rebel Beach Am-Am, sets the tone for a series of events featuring unique themes.

In 2025, two golfers from the Maui chapter ranked within the global top 10. Additionally, seven players represented the island at the season-ending world championships in Las Vegas.

Local tournament winners receive oversized checks and trophies. The league also presents unconventional awards at each event, including titles for “Most Mediocre Golfer” and “Biggest Meltdown.” The “Key to the Red Tee” is awarded to the last-place finisher, allowing that player to use the forward tees at the following tournament.

The association is currently accepting memberships for the upcoming season. Local businesses may also participate through event sponsorships or prize donations.

Information regarding the 2026 schedule and registration is available at www.mgatour.com/chapters/maui or through the organization’s social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.