The MACC presents Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, Feb. 4 in the Castle Theater

Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea. PC: courtesy

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the critically acclaimed all-female Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea in a MACC Presents concert in the Castle Theater, on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. This concert will offer a dance floor for all patrons with orchestra-level tickets. Tickets are on sale online now.

With a career spanning 24 years, the critically acclaimed all-female Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea specializes in providing professional mariachi music for live concerts, commercials, television, and film recordings.

A two-time GRAMMY Award winner, with eight GRAMMY nominations and three Latin GRAMMY nominations, the ensemble continues to expand the scope of mariachi music, delighting audiences from around the world. Founded in 1999 by musical director and trumpet player Cindy Shea, Mariachi Divas is celebrated for its innovative and eclectic array of music, ranging from mariachi classics to jazz and pop. Mariachi Divas is known for its sophisticated, smooth, refined, and elegant musical style.

Since 2003, Mariachi Divas has been the official all-female mariachi of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, performing year-round at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California. The group is also the official mariachi for Disney Pixar’s Coco-inspired show at Plaza de La Familia/Día de Los Muertos celebration at Disney California Adventure.

Mariachi Divas is often sought after to appear in various television, film, and music video projects. They have performed, recorded, and collaborated with artists such as Alejandro Fernández, on the song Agridulce on the album Rompiendo Fronteras (2017), Ozomatli, single Volver, Volver (2017), Natalia Jiménez of La 5a Estación and Sergio Vallín of Maná , single Esa Soy Yo (2009), to name a few.

Additionally, Mariachi Divas has appeared in two music videos with major recording artists: OhNo’s Suavemente (2019) and U2’s Song for Someone (2016). With an established recording track record, their discography includes nineteen professional full-length album releases co-produced by Cindy Shea through East Side Records.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

Tickets are $27, $37, $47, and $67. Ticket prices include all taxes and fees. More details can be found at mauiarts.org. A 10% MACC member discount is available, as well as a 50% discount for children under 12.

For those wishing to join as a member and receive ticket discounts (on select shows), advance ticket purchasing, and many other benefits, please visit www.mauiarts.org/membership.

All ticket sales are online only at www.mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for general inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org .