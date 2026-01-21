$2.2M micro-grant program opens for small-scale agriculture

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity is now accepting applications for the popular Micro-Grant for Food Security Program. This is the fifth year of the grant program which provides support for small-scale gardening, herding and livestock operations to increase the quantity and quality of locally grown food in food-insecure communities.

A total of $2,235,220 was approved by the US Department of Agriculture for this year’s program through funding authorized under the 2018 Farm Bill.

The program is open to:

Individuals, including backyard farmers – for the amount set at $5,000 per applicant. Applicants must be a Hawai‘i resident, at least 18 years old and head of the household. Those previously granted awards under the MGFSP are ineligible.

Organizations that are registered to do business in Hawai‘i, including Native Hawaiian, nonprofits, federally funded educational facilities – for the amount set at $10,000 per applicant. Organizations receiving awards will be required to provide matching funds of at least 10% of the grant award. The matching funds cannot be derived from other federal sources.



The online application form and program information for individuals are available at the DAB Market Development Branch website at: https://dab.hawaii.gov/add/mgfsp/. The Request for Proposals for organizations is posted on the State Procurement Office website at: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/26521

The deadline for applications is noon on Feb. 19, 2026.

Consideration will be based on the description of the project, the number of beneficiaries and the anticipated production of the project. Previous MGFSP awardees are not eligible for this year’s grant program.

Examples of the types of activities that may be funded under this grant include:

Small-scale gardening – purchase tools or equipment, soil, seeds, plants, canning equipment, refrigeration, composting equipment, towers, hydroponic and aeroponic farming.

Small-scale herding and livestock operations – purchase animals, buy, erect or repair fencing for livestock.

Apiary – bees and bee boxes, education, expanding food markets.

Individual applicants will have an option to choose one category of three offered; Category A – Gardening, Category B – Livestock and Herding, Category C – Apiary.

Organizations will complete a project profile template and present their project selection.

Questions regarding the application process may addressed to the MDB at 808-973-9594 or email: dab.md.microgrants@hawaii.gov

Examples of proposals that were funded in last year’s round included projects for: