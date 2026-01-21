Lānaʻi Pesticide Disposal Program: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 8am-3pm

Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity hosts its final event for the 2nd Annual Statewide Pesticide Disposal Program, taking place on Lānaʻi on March 24, 2026 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The deadline to register for participation is March 3 by 4:30 p.m.

Each participant will be eligible for free disposal for up to a maximum of 250 pounds of canceled, suspended, unwanted, and unlabeled pesticides and pesticidal wastes.

Further resources may be found online at the DAB PDP webpage.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

From September 2023 through August 2024, the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity successfully hosted the first Pesticide Disposal Program in more than 16 years and expanded the program to the entire state of Hawaiʻi.

Eligible participants included farms, such as, nurseries, greenhouse, crops and livestock operators. Additionally, pesticide dealers, licensed pest control operators, golf course operators, landscape professionals, certified pesticide applicators, city and state agencies, and other commercial end users of pesticides were eligible.

Between 2023 and 2024, a total of 39,200 pounds of waste pesticides were collected statewide, including 7,132 pounds from Maui, 12,642 pounds from Lānaʻi, and 833 pounds from Molokaʻi. Elsewhere throughout the state, the program collected 7,377 pounds of pesticides on Oʻahu, 3,986 pounds on Kauaʻi, 4,366 pounds from Kona and 2,944 pounds from Hilo.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For the period between 2023 and 2024, there were 222 participants at seven collection sites. The oldest pesticide collected from those collections was from 1980. The total cost of the program over that period was $723,061.