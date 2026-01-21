Scholarships offered by Wailele Farm and Friends of Twin Falls; applications due Feb. 28

A flier has details about the 2026 Community Scholarship Program, a joint initiative by Wailele Farm and Friends of Twin Falls. Courtesy image

Students and families across Maui County have until Feb. 28 to apply for the 2026 Community Scholarship Program, a joint initiative by Wailele Farm and Friends of Twin Falls.

The program offers multiple $1,000 scholarships designed to support students pursuing various educational paths, including traditional college, trade school and specialized studies focused on the environment or Hawaiian culture.

The scholarships are available to applicants from Maui County and neighboring islands. The 2026 scholarships include:

Molokaʻi Resident Scholarship

For a past or present resident of Molokaʻi pursuing college or vocational education.

Trade School Scholarship

Open to applicants of any age pursuing a trade or vocational pathway.

Maui County High School Environmental Scholarship

For a graduating Maui County high school student pursuing environmental studies or a Hawaiian-based degree.

Hāmākualoa & Koʻolau District Scholarship

For graduating high school students who currently reside in the Hāmākualoa or Koʻolau districts, supporting college or trade school pathways.

Each scholarship award is $1,000 and may be used toward tuition, supplies, tools, or other education-related needs.

Interested applicants can find application links through the Twin Falls Maui website at twinfallsmaui.net. Information and links are also available on Instagram via the @friendsoftwinfalls or @twinfallsmaui accounts.

Organizers of the program said the scholarships are intended to support local education and community-based learning initiatives.