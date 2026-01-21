Submissions open for Be Reel Film Festival

Imua Family Services is now accepting film submissions for the inaugural Be Reel Child & Youth Film Festival, Maui’s first-ever festival about kids, for kids and by kids. Youth across Maui and across the globe are invited to transform their ideas, passions, and lived experiences into powerful short films that will premiere on the big screen in 2026.

Be Reel celebrates youth voices, giving them the space to tell the stories that matter in their lives. From climate resilience and cultural identity to mental health, equity, family, and community, young filmmakers are encouraged to explore themes that inspire their dreams, challenge their preconceptions, and spark their curiosity.

The festival is a flagship project under Real Action for Kids, Imua’s initiative to ensure every child on Maui has what they need to thrive by 2030.

“Our keiki have things to say, and we’re here to support them,” said Dean Wong, CEO of Imua Family Services. “This festival is about listening to the next generation of storytellers and providing them with a platform to share their stories with the world.”

Submissions are open to youth ages 6–20. The festival will feature multiple age groups and categories, with selected films honored and screened at Be Reel’s debut event. Whether a keiki picks up a phone, a camera, or a borrowed GoPro, what matters most is heart, creativity, and a story only they can tell.

Young filmmakers can now register, view entry guidelines, and receive updates at https://bereelfilmfestival.com. Those under 18 years old must obtain parent or guardian permission to participate.

Be Reel is proud to collaborate with DayOne New Zealand Youth Film Festival, Triple Threat Action Production Company, Wailuku Film Festival, and the Maui Film Commission, whose support helps bring this groundbreaking opportunity to life.