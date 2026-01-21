The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces plans for Kahului Hawaiʻi Temple

A map showing the location of the Kahului Hawaii Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 2026 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. For use in traditional public news forum.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of the Kahului Hawaiʻi Temple on Maui.

This temple will be constructed on a 7.6-acre site located along Kuikahi Drive next to an existing meetinghouse at 1300 Maui Lani Parkway in Kahului. Plans call for a single-story temple of 19,000 square feet and an accompanying ancillary building.

This will be temple’s first on the island of Maui. Besides the Kahului Hawaiʻi Temple, there are three additional temples announced, under construction or in operation in Hawai’i: Honolulu, Kona, and Lāʻie.

Hawaiʻi is home to more than 76,000 Latter-day Saints in over 140 congregations.

The Kahului Hawaiʻi Temple was announced in October 2023 by Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Spending more time in the temple builds faith,” he said.