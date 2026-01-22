Maui News

Countywide Department of Finance offices to close Jan. 23 for staff training

January 22, 2026, 9:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

All offices of the County of Maui Department of Finance, including the Kahului Service center and satellite offices on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, will be closed for staff training Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, according to a department announcement.

Offices will reopen for normal hours on Monday, Jan. 26.

For general information about the County Department of Finance, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/finance.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments