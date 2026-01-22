Maui News
Countywide Department of Finance offices to close Jan. 23 for staff training
A
A
A
All offices of the County of Maui Department of Finance, including the Kahului Service center and satellite offices on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, will be closed for staff training Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, according to a department announcement.
Offices will reopen for normal hours on Monday, Jan. 26.
For general information about the County Department of Finance, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/finance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments