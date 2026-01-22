Countywide Department of Finance offices to close Jan. 23 for staff training

All offices of the County of Maui Department of Finance, including the Kahului Service center and satellite offices on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, will be closed for staff training Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, according to a department announcement.

Offices will reopen for normal hours on Monday, Jan. 26.

For general information about the County Department of Finance, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/finance.