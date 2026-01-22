Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa promotes Teresa Higa to Director of Group and Leisure Sales

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa has named Teresa Higa as Director of Group & Leisure Sales.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa in Kāʻanapali, announced the promotion of Teresa Higa to Director of Group & Leisure Sales. In this expanded role, Higa will lead the resort’s group sales efforts, overseeing the team while continuing to drive the strategy and execution of leisure and transient sales initiatives for the 810-room resort.

“Teresa has been an incredible asset to our team since joining Hyatt Regency Maui,” said Fred Findlen, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. “Her collaborative leadership style and strategic vision make her the ideal person to guide both our group and leisure sales efforts. We’re thrilled to see her take on this expanded role.”

Higa joined Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa in 2021 as Director of Leisure Sales, bringing extensive experience across group and leisure sales, market development, and revenue growth within the Hawaii hospitality landscape. Prior to joining the resort, she spent nearly seven years at Andaz Maui, where she progressed from Sales Manager to Senior Sales Manager and ultimately Director of Group Sales, overseeing key US mainland and international markets across the Pacific, Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Africa.

She is credited as being an integral part of commercial success, bringing deep market knowledge, thoughtful strategy, and a collaborative leadership style to her work which have made a measurable impact on the resort’s commercial success.

“I am honored to step into this new role and continue contributing to the growth of Hyatt Regency Maui,” said Teresa Higa. “I look forward to leading our talented sales team, strengthening long-standing partnerships, and expanding new relationships across our key markets. Together, we will continue to elevate the guest experience while driving thoughtful, strategic growth across the resort’s group and leisure business.”

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa offers a resort experience through distinctive programming and amenities, including award-winning dining, a rooftop astronomy program, immersive wildlife encounters, Maui’s only oceanfront full-service spa and salon, newly introduced pickleball facilities, and a beachfront pool featuring a 150-foot lava tube water slide. Marking its 45th anniversary in 2025, the resort continues to serve as a premier destination for both leisure and group travelers.

More information on Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is available online at: www.hyattregencymaui.com.