Maui Surf Forecast for January 23, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|10-14
|8-12
|7-10
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
east.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north- and west-facing shores will remain at advisory levels into Friday as overlapping west-northwest and north- northwest swells move through. As such a High Surf Advisory is in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu through 6am Friday. Guidance shows the swell easing late Friday into the weekend, with a small, long- period northwest swell arriving late Saturday. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small into next week due to the lack of persistent trade winds locally and upstream.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
