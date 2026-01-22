Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 23, 2026

January 22, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
10-14
8-12
7-10 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
0-2 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            east.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 04:40 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 10:22 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:06 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:55 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 05:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north- and west-facing shores will remain at advisory levels into Friday as overlapping west-northwest and north- northwest swells move through. As such a High Surf Advisory is in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu through 6am Friday. Guidance shows the swell easing late Friday into the weekend, with a small, long- period northwest swell arriving late Saturday. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small into next week due to the lack of persistent trade winds locally and upstream. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments