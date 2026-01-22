Maui Surf Forecast for January 23, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 10-14 8-12 7-10 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 04:40 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 10:22 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:06 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:55 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 05:43 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north- and west-facing shores will remain at advisory levels into Friday as overlapping west-northwest and north- northwest swells move through. As such a High Surf Advisory is in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu through 6am Friday. Guidance shows the swell easing late Friday into the weekend, with a small, long- period northwest swell arriving late Saturday. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small into next week due to the lack of persistent trade winds locally and upstream.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

