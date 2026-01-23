Hāna Highway $7.7M emergency rockfall mitigation work completed

Rock scaling on Hāna Highway. PC: Wendy Osher. (11.8.24)

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced the completion of its $7.7 million emergency rockfall mitigation work at mile markers 9.7 to 9.9 on Hāna Highway (Route 360) near Waikamoi Stream.

A traffic emergency zone for the area was declared in April 2024 to allow HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to stabilize the slope above the primary access road to and from East Maui.

Hana Highway rockfall mitigation: April 2024 (left); December 2025 (middle); and Ring net (right). PC: Hawai’i Department of Transportation.

To stabilize the slope, the contractor scaled the hillsides and removed loose material and debris before installing a ring net rockfall protection barrier. In total, the contractor placed 95,400 square feet of the ring netting on the hillside. The area covered by the rockfall protection barrier is larger than a professional football field, which is 57,600 square feet. The project was completed in mid-December.

Crews visibly check the netted area as part of their routine inspections during the work week. The public may contact the Maui District Highways office at 808-873-3535 to report fallen rocks caught in the netting system.

HDOT thanks the public for its patience and understanding throughout the duration of the project.