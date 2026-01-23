Maui Surf Forecast for January 24, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 5-7 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 05:43 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 11:01 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:23 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 12:31 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current medium period north-northwest (330-340 degree) swell will continue to decline tonight into Saturday. A series of small overlapping northwest swells will maintain below average surf over the weekend through early next week. The first pulse should arrive late Saturday and peak on Sunday, followed by another pulse late Monday. A slightly larger north-northwest (330 degree) swell is expected Tuesday into Wednesday. In the long range, there is potential for a large long-period northwest towards the end of next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small into next week due to the lack of persistent trade winds locally and upstream. South facing shores will remain nearly flat through the weekend. A tiny long-period south-southwest swell is possible Monday into Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.