Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 24, 2026

January 23, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 05:43 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 11:01 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 05:23 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 12:31 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current medium period north-northwest (330-340 degree) swell will continue to decline tonight into Saturday. A series of small overlapping northwest swells will maintain below average surf over the weekend through early next week. The first pulse should arrive late Saturday and peak on Sunday, followed by another pulse late Monday. A slightly larger north-northwest (330 degree) swell is expected Tuesday into Wednesday. In the long range, there is potential for a large long-period northwest towards the end of next week. 


Surf along east-facing shores will remain small into next week due to the lack of persistent trade winds locally and upstream. South facing shores will remain nearly flat through the weekend. A tiny long-period south-southwest swell is possible Monday into Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





