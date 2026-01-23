Wet weather persists over Maui, Flood Warning issued until 11 a.m.

Traffic makes it way along North High Street near One Main Plaza (right) and the Kalana O Maui Building (left). PC: Brian Perry (1.23.26)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Maui until 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.

At 8:06 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over windward Maui in Maui County. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour with the heaviest rainfall over Wailuku and Kahului. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Waiehu, Waiheʻe, Wailuku, Puʻunēnē, Waikapū, Kahakuloa, Pāʻia, Māʻalaea, Hāliʻimaile, Honokōhau, Paʻuwela, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Kapalua, Nāpili-Honokōwai, Huelo, Kanahā Beach Park, Hoʻokipa Beach Park and Honolua Bay.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 11 a.m. if flooding persists.

Wet weather over Central Maui. (1.23.26) PC: Brian Perry

Hawaiʻi Weather Synopsis

Wet weather is in the forecast today as “lingering low-level moisture brings continued isolated shower activity over Maui County,” according to the National Weather Service.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The NWS forecast calls for unsettled weather continuing into the weekend as moisture moves over the islands ahead of the next approaching frontal system.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Trades will return briefly by Tuesday as a surface high passes north of the islands.

The NWS reports that another frontal boundary is anticipated to move over the Hawaiian Islands, potentially leading to more unsettled weather by the end of next week.