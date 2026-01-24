Onset of huge Episode 41 lava fountains at Kīlauea summit heralds ashfall warning

This story was updated at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, with updates about highway and park closures because of the ashfall from Episode 41 of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption.

Episode 41 of lava fountaining to more than 1,600 feet high as part of the ongoing episodic summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano — within Halemaʻumaʻu Crater inside the summit caldera at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park — began at 11:10 a.m. today (Jan. 24), bringing with it the threat of significant ashfall for much of the island.

A large, dark mass of volcanic material shrouds the 1,600-foot-plus lava fountains being ejected from the north and south vents inside the Kīlauea summit caldera after the beginning of Episode 41 on Saturday, Jan. 24. 2026. This image was captured by the KOcam, positioned near Maunaulu and looking northwest toward the volcano’s upper East Rift Zone.

National Weather Service forecasters in Honolulu first issued an ashfall advisory but then later upgraded it to an ashfall warning — in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 25) — for most eastern, southeastern, southern and interior portions of the island.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports that Hawaiʻi Police Department says Highway 11 is closed in both directions near the 24.5-mile marker at the solid waste transfer station and at the 32-mile marker in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park in Puna and Kaʻū because of ashfall.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is also closed at this time.

Motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes. Updates will be issued as conditions change.

“Kilauea is undergoing a eruption and we have received reports of moderate ashfall and significant amounts of tephra,” says the Honolulu forecast office warning. “We have also received reports of debris as large as a foot near Kīlauea. Satellite imagery shows a large volcanic plume drifting towards [the] Glenwood and Pāhoa area.”

Video by and courtesy of Dan Dennison/Conservation Communications

Disruption of services and utilities — including water, sewer and electric — is possible. Ash removal efforts also could become significant.

Forecasters advise the public to:

Seal windows and doors.

Protect electronics.

Cover air intakes and open water sources.

Avoid driving.

Remain indoors unless it is absolutely necessary to go outside.

Use extreme caution clearing rooftops of ash.

Listen for further announcements.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports tephra fall was reported in public viewing areas within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Volcano Village, Mauna Loa Estates and ʻŌhiʻa Estates in Puna.

North and south vent fountains were higher than 1,640 feet tall — the highest recorded since the eruption started more than a year ago — as of 12:10 p.m.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports ground-level sensors near the eruptive vents in the southwest portion of Halemaʻumaʻu Crater indicate winds are light and blowing from the south-southeast, which suggests volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material could be distributed to the north and northwest of Halemaʻumaʻu.

Winds also are forecast to be light and variable during the next several hours.











The plume in past episodes reached up to or above 20,000 feet above ground level, driven by incandescent lava fountains up to or higher than 1,500 feet.

Most volcanic ash and pumice — also known as tephra — typically falls within about 1 mile of the eruptive vents during eruptive episodes.

Lower concentrations of finer volcanic particles — such as ash and the fine glass strands called Pele’s hair — can be transported greater distances downwind of the vent, however, sometimes up to 20 miles.

Sulfur dioxide emission — the main driver of volcanic fog, or vog — is typically 50,000 to 100,000 tonnes per day during an eruptive episode.

All eruptive activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Most lava fountaining episodes since the eruption started Dec. 23, 2024, continued for a day or less.

KPcam and MKcam provide views of the plume height, and there are three webcams that provide livestream video showing eruptive lava fountains at the Kīlauea summit.

Additional short updates as Episode 41 progresses will be posted on the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website.

You can contact the observatory via email at askHVO@usgs.gov for additional information or with any questions. Also, be sure to visit the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park website before you go.

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

A visitor to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park waits patiently Jan. 21, 2026, for the beginning of Episode 41 in the ongoing episodic summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano on the Big Island. The episode finally began just after 11 a.m. today (Jan. 24, 2026), with lava fountains reaching higher than 1,600 feet — the highest recorded yet during this ongoing summit eruption — and triggering an ashfall warning from the National Weather Service. (Photo by Janice Wei/Facebook)

Kīlauea’s Volcano Alert Level remains at Watch and its Aviation Color Code is still at Orange.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Kīlauea volcano closely and will update the public if and when any changes to eruptive activity happen.

News reporter Nathan Christophel contributed to this story.